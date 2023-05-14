Firestone Capital Management Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $63.72. 2,501,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

