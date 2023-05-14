First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,812 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Surgery Partners worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $199,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,219,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $50,236.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,165.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,979 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

