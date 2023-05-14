First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.