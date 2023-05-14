First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 182,596 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Insider Activity

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

APPS opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.