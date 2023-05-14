First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $135,396,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $79.78 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.