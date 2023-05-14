First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,453 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,653 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 410,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 252,976 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,310,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.60. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.