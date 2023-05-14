First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,829 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently -112.82%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

