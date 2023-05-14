First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

Utz Brands Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at $60,782,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $24,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,648,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,782,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $119,953.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,158,388.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,509,197 shares of company stock worth $25,164,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,696.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,200.00%.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.