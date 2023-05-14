First International Bank & Trust Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 238.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,410 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 7.5% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.58 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

