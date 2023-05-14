First International Bank & Trust Has $631,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $212.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

