First International Bank & Trust Purchases 156 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First International Bank & Trust raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

