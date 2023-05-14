First International Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,617 shares during the quarter. Alkami Technology makes up approximately 1.5% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First International Bank & Trust owned about 0.32% of Alkami Technology worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology
In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alkami Technology Price Performance
ALKT stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $17.71.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. Analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
Further Reading
