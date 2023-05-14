First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 20,644 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $192,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

