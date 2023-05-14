First Trust Advisors LP Buys 132,642 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.80% of Qualys worth $161,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average is $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

