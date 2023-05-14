First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 737,080 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.68% of PulteGroup worth $172,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

