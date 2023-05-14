First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,124,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $156,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,607,326.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,545,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 729,662 shares of company stock valued at $53,850,300. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.