First Trust Advisors LP Has $152.76 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108,927 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Albemarle worth $152,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.95.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $195.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average is $241.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

