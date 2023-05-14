First Trust Advisors LP Has $173.64 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,601,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 503,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $173,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WY opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $40.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

