First Trust Advisors LP Has $180.76 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 338.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.94% of Molina Healthcare worth $180,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $298.71 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

