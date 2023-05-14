First Trust Advisors LP Has $180.76 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 338.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.94% of Molina Healthcare worth $180,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock opened at $298.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

