First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,764,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $216,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 28.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.