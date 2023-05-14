First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.73% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $215,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

