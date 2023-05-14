First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 138,407 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $169,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after buying an additional 772,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $183.62 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

