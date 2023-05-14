First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 96,307 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Hershey worth $160,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,376,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $274.58 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.14 and its 200 day moving average is $240.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

