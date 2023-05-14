First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,646,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 193,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.20% of Best Buy worth $212,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after buying an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBY opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

