First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,219,201 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,824,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,219,201 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.50% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $194,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,557,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8,957.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 754,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 746,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.77 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

