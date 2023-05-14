First Trust Advisors LP Sells 160,486 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 160,486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Netflix worth $194,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $339.89 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.