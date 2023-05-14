First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 15.8% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DALI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. 7,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $28.70.
First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
