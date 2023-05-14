First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 15.8% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DALI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. 7,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

