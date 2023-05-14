First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 64.7% in April

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance
FTRI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. 101,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $271.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $16.33.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.