First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 64.7% in April

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

FTRI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. 101,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $271.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

