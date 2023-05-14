First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AIRR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. 23,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

