First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. 867,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,051. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.