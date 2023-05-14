First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. 867,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,051. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

