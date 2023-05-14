Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:FLC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,251. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $20.14.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.