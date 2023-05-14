Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FLC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,251. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

