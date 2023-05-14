Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FLEX. Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $23.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Flex by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

