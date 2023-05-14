Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

