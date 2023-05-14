Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Flight Centre Travel Group has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $11.75.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flight Centre Travel Group (FGETF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.