Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Lowered to $116.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FWRD has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.20.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Down 0.6 %

FWRD opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $117.57.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Forward Air by 4,152.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 42.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,709,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.