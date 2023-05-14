Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,076,000 after buying an additional 3,363,295 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,686,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $56,143,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.20 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.