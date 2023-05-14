Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,610,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 22,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FOX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,623,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240,496 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,225,000 after buying an additional 207,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after buying an additional 555,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

