Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLBL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 322,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 273,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,389,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BATS FLBL opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

