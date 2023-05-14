Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,389,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,440,403 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $204,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

