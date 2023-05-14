Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FCX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

