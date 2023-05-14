Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,838. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

