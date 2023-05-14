GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Down 24.5% in April

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

GNT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 55,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,961. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

