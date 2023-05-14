GateToken Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $584,622.00 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $488.86 million and approximately $584,622.00 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.00 or 0.00018462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025116 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,079.51 or 1.00004590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002414 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,785,971 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,785,946.18544771 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.94813726 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $595,972.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

