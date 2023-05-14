GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Up 34.1% in April

GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the April 15th total of 296,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GEE Group by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in GEE Group by 597.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 118,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of JOB stock remained flat at $0.49 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 174,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,447. The company has a market cap of $55.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEE Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:JOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.35 million. On average, analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GEE Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

