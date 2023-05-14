Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 163 ($2.06) to GBX 162 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Genel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $1.39 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.