General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Reduced by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

GIS opened at $90.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

