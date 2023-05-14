Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.