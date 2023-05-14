Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Genprex Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Genprex stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 103,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.35. Genprex has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Institutional Trading of Genprex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Genprex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genprex Company Profile

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Genprex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

