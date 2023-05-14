GICTrade (GICT) Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $95.64 million and approximately $11,366.14 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.96696072 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12,949.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

