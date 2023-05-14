Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,614,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,399 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $138,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.17. 3,519,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

